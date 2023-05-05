FPCCI for ‘look Africa’ initiatives

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will push ahead with and facilitate “look Africa” initiatives for the swift exploration of new export markets for the country, which is possible through tapping African and Central Asian states.
FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said this while speaking with the South African High Commissioner in Pakistan, Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, at the FPCCI Head Office, Karachi. Discussing numbers, the FPCCI chief expressed his dismay that with a country, which imports a 100 billion dollar worth of products and exports even more than that, our bilateral trade stands at a meagre $890 million as per trade statistics of 2022 – and, upon deciphering further, we have a bilateral trade deficit of $488 million.
