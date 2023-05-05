LC issue strikes Thar mining

KARACHI: Thar Block mining operations are under threat as the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) is unable to pay the Chinese contractor, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) due to credit letter restrictions.

SECMC owes $60 million in payments to CMEC, a vendor of SECMC for coal mining in Thar Block II. SECMC has been unable to clear the dues since May 2022 due to LC restrictions. Even a letter from Sindh’s Power Minister Imtiaz Sheikh has failed to wake the policymakers on this critical matter, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

Sources said that credit letter restrictions have turned out to be detrimental for the economy. Policymakers are unable to categorise between essential and luxury imports, resultantly taking toll on the most important needs including power generation.

CMEC has warned that it foresees mine expansion for Phase III to be significantly hampered. It will result in discontinuation of a major source of cheapest base-load fuel option of power generation.

In March 2023, the share of power generated on Thar coal stood at 14.74 percent at a cheapest per-unit fuel cost of about Rs7.06, whereas the share of power generation on hydel is 22.9 percent and on RLNG, 20.4 percent, at a cost of Rs24.31/unit fuel cost.

Thar Coal Block II currently produces 7.6 MTPA of coal used to generate 1,320MW of electricity. With phase III expansion, this will reach 12.2 MTPA. As per NEPRA, total electricity generated on coal is 1,333.514 GWh in which 1,284.802 GWh was generated using Thar Coal and 48.71252 GWh using imported coal.