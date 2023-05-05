Gold prices jump by Rs2,600/tola

KARACHI: Continuing the increasing trend, gold and silver prices touched another all-time high in the country on Thursday.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold rates reached Rs225,300/tola after an increase of Rs2,600/tola during the trade. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs2,229 to close at Rs193,158.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $29 to close at $2,044/ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs120 to stand at Rs2,870/tola in the country. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also rose by Rs102.88 to end at Rs2,460.56.