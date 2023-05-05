Volatile rupee keeps growth at bay

LAHORE: Rupee stability is essential for economic planning both for the government and the private sector as unstable currency upsets all planning of cost, expenses and debt servicing.

Unfortunately, Pakistani rupee has remained volatile during the past one year and has depreciated from Rs176 against the US dollar to Rs284 now which is a decline of Rs108 in its value. This means that for anything worth $1 in April 2022 the price in rupee terms has increased by Rs108. This is not all, the impact on imports is even higher even if the rates of government levies remain the same.

Though import duties vary from 5-20 percent generally, the average duties on import average 10 percent in Pakistan. Then there is a sales tax of 17 percent on duty paid value of the item. The other import charges like bank charges are besides these duties.

If we calculate the impact of duties and sales tax in dollar terms the impact is the same. An item worth $100 would attract an import duty of $10. The 17 percent sales tax on duty paid value which comes to $110 would be $18.70. The total cost would come to $128.70.

If we calculate the total cost on the basis of rupee value of Rs176 against the dollar it would be Rs22,615.20 (Rs176x128.70). The cost of an item worth $100 would increase to Rs36,550.80 (Rs284x128.70) when the rupee is traded at its current value of Rs284 against the dollar.

The price difference is Rs13,935. This is the new cost price, the importer would charge its profit on this cost which would further escalate the price. Rupee depreciated on a regular basis during the past one year and the cost of importers increased in accordance with the depreciation. is the reason that there was no price stability in the Pakistani market.

This regular fluctuation also resulted in a change of attitudes of the retailers; they now fix prices of imported items on a day to day basis incorporating any decline in currency value. Another downside of rupee devaluation is that the sovereign foreign debt remains the same in dollar terms, but it increases steeply in rupee terms depending on the quantum of decline in its value against the dollar.

The government of Pakistan estimates debt servicing cost on the basis of rupee value on the day the budget is presented, but when rupee is in constant and regular decline the debt servicing of foreign loans increases substantially, upsetting the fiscal position of the government.

Rupee depreciation also triggers inflation. To counter inflation the central bank is constrained to increase its policy rates. The increase in policy rates increases the debt servicing of locally obtained debt stock. This upsets almost all budget targets because if revenues are not increased correspondingly the government would be constrained to divert funds from development allocations to service loans. This in turn further dampens the growth prospects.

The only upside of rupee devaluation and inflation from government’s point of view is that these factors result in increase in revenues. In fact, at the import stage the government is able to collect more revenue despite suppressing imports. For common man rupee devaluation and high inflation are a nightmare that reduce their disposable incomes and threaten job prospects.