Stocks end flat; profit-taking erases early gains

Stocks closed flat in a volatile trade on Thursday as early gains were erased on profit-taking, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index closed flat with an increase of 5.87 points or 0.01 percent to 42,093.80 points against 42,087.93 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,337.57 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,057.41 points. Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the positive momentum continued at the PSX.

“The index opened in the green zone and continued to trade with positive sentiments throughout the trading session, reaching an intraday high of 248.41 points as investors opted to cherry-pick strong fundamental stocks given the attractive valuation being offered in the market,” it reported.

Rally was observed in cement & IT sectors, although profit taking was witnessed during the last half of the day. Investors' participation remained healthy as decent volumes were recorded across the board.

KSE-30 index decreased by 9.40 points or 0.06 percent to 15,359.15 points compared with 15,368.55 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares dropped by 34 million shares to 255.265 million shares from 289.835 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs9.268 billion from Rs10.178 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.354 trillion from Rs6.342 trillion. Out of 359 companies active in the session, 160 closed in green, 177 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said a range-bound activity was witnessed at the bourse where the benchmark index settled marginally up “The day kicked off on a positive note where the market made an intraday high of 248 points continuing its yesterday (Wednesday’s) positive momentum, however, this positivity did not sustain and the market made an intraday low of 32 points,” he said.

Investor interest mostly witnessed in EFERT, SYS, NESTLE, BAHL and PKGS, which cumulatively added 149 points to KSE100 Index. The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan MaizeXD shares, which rose by Rs592.50 to Rs8,492.50 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which increased by Rs396.37 to Rs5,681.38 per share. A significant decline was noted in Khyber Textile, which fell by Rs59.62 to Rs735.38 per share, followed by Indus Motor CoXD, which decreased by Rs54.65 to Rs886.41 per share.

Brokerage Capital Stake said PSX ended a volatile session flat. “Indices traded in green all day long until finally closing flat, while volumes depreciated from last close,” it said. Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (+48.0 points), commercial banks (+46.2 points), food & personal care products (+33.6 points), paper & board (+19.5 points), and textile composite (+12.1 points).

Maple Leaf remained the volume leader with 23.414 million shares which closed lower by 11 paisas to Rs28.66 per share. It was followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 17.085 million shares, which closed lower by 9 paisas to Rs6.55 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included WorldCall Telecom, Bank Al-Falah, Bankislami Pak., D.G.K. Cement, Air Link Commun, Unity Foods Ltd, Fauji Cement and Pioneer Cement. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts rose to 64.669 million shares from 60.544 million shares.