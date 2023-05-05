SBP forex reserves fall by $6m to $4.5bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank slightly decreased by $6 million to $4.457 billion in the week ending April 28, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the SBP are hardly enough to cover one month of imports. However, the total reserves of the country increased by $19 million to $10.043 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also rose by $25 million to $5.586 billion.

The country's foreign exchange reserves were stable, but any significant rise depends on the IMF loan programme's resumption and the arrival of fresh funding from other multilateral and bilateral creditors.

Pakistan is in grave danger as a result of its critically low level of international reserves, according to the Asian Development Bank’s flagship publication, which was released last month.

The ADB noted Pakistan's challenges in securing foreign loans and labelled the current state as "dire." Bilateral and multilateral sources of affordable external funding would be hindered by rising global interest rates, weaker market sentiment and tighter global financing conditions, it added.

“The stalled IMF programme must be resumed to buttress falling reserves and ease the balance of payments crisis, in part by catalysing financing from other sources,” it said.

There are, however, some encouraging developments that lessen some of the pressure on the foreign exchange reserves. The nation's current account balance improved and recorded a surplus of $654 million in March, the highest level seen after November 2020. Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed 40 percent to $23.71 billion in 10 months (July through April) of the current fiscal year, mainly due to lower imports.

After examining the country's April trade figures and the likelihood of a decent current account surplus for April, analysts expect the country's FY2023 current account deficit will be substantially smaller than IMF forecasts. Due to lower funding needs than anticipated, Pakistan will probably be able to secure IMF staff-level agreement.

According to the IMF report, which was released last month, the country's current account deficit for FY2023 is expected to be 2.3 percent of GDP.