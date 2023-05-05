Russian Yango plans investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Yango, an international Russian company that offers digital urban mobility services, has announced invest plans in Pakistan.

During a meeting with the Board of Investment, Anton Zykov, Vice President of Yango, confirmed the news. The virtual gathering was chaired by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, while Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary BOI, moderated the meeting.

The minister lauded Yango's willingness to invest in Pakistan and commence its services and also urged the Russian side to explore other areas of investment in the country. The minister also invited the Russian delegation to consider investing in e-bike manufacturing in Pakistan, which presents a considerable investment opportunity.

Earlier in the meeting, Anton Zykov informed the participants that Yango is currently operating in 33 countries across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, offering a wide range of services, including ride-hail, foodtech, delivery, and e-commerce. The company has finalized its plans to invest in the Pakistani market, which will bring in substantial foreign investment, direct and indirect job opportunities, and digitalize the transport infrastructure in the country. The Russian delegation expressed its delight at the positive response from the minister and Secretary BOI.