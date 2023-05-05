Rupee closes slightly stronger against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for the second straight session to close slightly stronger in the interbank market on Thursday as a result of the usual demand for dollars from importers, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 283.82 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 283.88. For the second session in a row, the open market price of the rupee was unchanged at 289.50 to the dollar.

Dealers said the local currency was largely stable and steadily strengthening against the dollar due to routine importer dollar demand. In the coming days, they expect the rupee to stay range-bound.

Any development on the International Monetary Fund loan programme for Pakistan will have a significant impact on the markets, especially the foreign exchange market, according to analysts.

After several days of silence, the media reported that the IMF revised the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies document again and included the provision that no subsidy will be granted without the IMF’s prior consent.

Many government ministers believed that the IMF had no issues providing subsidies as long as the financing gap is filled by other means; however, this time, the IMF has explicitly requested that no further subsidies be announced without prior approval. Positively, oil prices have dropped by more than 10 percent this week, giving the nation some breathing room to relax import restrictions against the dollars saved from lower crude imports.