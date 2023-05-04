Bridge linking Mansehra, Torghar develops cracks

MANSEHRA: The traffic between Oghi and the neighbouring Torghar district halted for many hours on Wednesday as the bridge located at the main artery in the Dogai area developed during recent floods.
“Now the traffic passes through a stream after the central bridge at Dogai developed dangerous cracks due to flash floods a day earlier,” Anisur Rehman Tanoli, a local, told reporters.
The concrete bridge at Oghi-Darband Road in the Dogai area links Mansehra district with the neighbouring Torghar district via Oghi. And the bridge had developed serious cracks and the traffic has been diverted to a local stream since then. Another local, Aqib Khan, said that the district and tehsil administration was not taking the issue seriously.“Many passers-by and motorcyclists have suffered injuries while passing through the road,” he said.
