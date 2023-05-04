SCCI concerned over imposition of heavy fines

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday expressed concern over illegal actions, imposition of heavy fines and harassment by the provincial Labour Department and Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI).

The concerns of the business community were conveyed by SCCI president, Muhammad Ishaq, during a meeting with provincial caretaker minister for Labour Malik Mehr Elahi at the Chamber’s House.

Muhammad Ishaq apprised the business community concerns about illegal actions, imposition of fines and harassment by ESSI and the Labour Department. Upon which, the provincial minister suggested the formation of a joint committee to immediately resolve the problem faced by business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI chief said it had been made difficult to keep business and industries function under the prevailing circumstances.The provincial minister assured the illegal actions, imposition of heavy fines and harassment of traders’ community would be stopped and departmental action would be initiated against those officials which were found in any mal-practices and illegal acts.

Mehr Elahi informed that the Labour Department is working to introduce a slab system for contribution to end the tendency of imposition of heavy fines/penalties. Similarly, he said his ministry initiated a special amnesty scheme for ESSI and Labour specific issues.

Ilyas Ahmad Bilour also spoke on the occasion congratulated Malik Mehr Elahi for becoming part of the provincial interim cabinet and hoped that being part of the business community, the minister (Mehr Elahi) would play an important role in the resolution of the business community.

Earlier, the SCCI former presidents, senior members, senior officials of labour department and representatives of stakeholders and others also spoke on the occasion.They have highlighted the issues of the business community related to the Labour and ESSI department.