PM asked to help lift ban on wheat transportation from Punjab

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA-KP) on Wednesday urged the prime minister to take notice of a ban on wheat transportation from Punjab to KP and other provinces.

Addressing a press conference here, PFMA-KP Chairman Muhammad Iqbal said that under Article 151 of the Constitution the ban on wheat transportation was unconstitutional, adding that the prime minister,

chief ministers Punjab and KP should take notice of the issue and order removal of all the checkposts of the police and other agencies set up by the Punjab government to stop the transportation of wheat to other provinces.

He called for steps to avert such ban on edible items especially on wheat in future and provide relief to KP people and flourmills industry. He said that at present, there were abundant reserves of wheat in the

province of Punjab and the Food department under its wheat procurement policy allowed flourmills of Punjab to purchase wheat, however due to ban on transportation of wheat to other provinces, the people were forced to purchase flour at the rate of Rs3,000 to 4,000 per 20kg.

He said that PFMA-KP requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, KP Governor Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, KP Food Minister, chief secretary and the Food Department to allow KP flourmills to freely purchase wheat from the private market of Punjab so that the closed flourmills industry of KP could restart their operations and provide cheap and quality flour to the people of KP.

He urged the prime minister to announce a special relief package for KP flourmills so that the unemployed labourers could get back to their jobs. He deplored that a petition over the issue was filed in the Supreme Court in August last year but despite the passage of 10 months no hearing was conducted. Iqbal said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of the violation of Article 151 and fix a date for hearing on the petition of PFMA as soon as possible.

He said that the flourmills industry in the province was in dire straits due to economic crisis and militancy while on the other hand the Punjab government had banned transportation of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pretext of smuggling. He said KP’s wheat requirement stood at 50 lakh tons per year, while the production of wheat in the province was six to eight lakh tons.

He said that there were 250 to 260 flourmills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and due to ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab and non-availability of wheat, 70 percent flourmills industry of KP had been closed, rendering thousands of workers jobless.