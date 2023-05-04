Five police officers transferred

PESHAWAR: Five police officers were transferred and given new postings on Wednesday.According to a notification issued by the office of the inspector general of police, Farhan Khan was posted a district police officer for Kohat, Shah Hassan was posted as DPO for Buner, Shah Jahan as DPO for Upper Chitral, Abdul Hayee as SP for Elite Force and Gul Shid Khan was posted SP Police Training School, Kohat.