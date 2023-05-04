Five police officers transferred

PESHAWAR: Five police officers were transferred and given new postings on Wednesday.According to a notification issued by the office of the inspector general of police, Farhan Khan was posted a district police officer for Kohat, Shah Hassan was posted as DPO for Buner, Shah Jahan as DPO for Upper Chitral, Abdul Hayee as SP for Elite Force and Gul Shid Khan was posted SP Police Training School, Kohat.
MANSEHRA: The traffic between Oghi and the neighbouring Torghar district halted for many hours on Wednesday as the...
PESHAWAR: Events and walks were organised across the province in connection with the World Press Freedom Day on...
PESHAWAR: An Afghan national was deprived of cash and documents on Charsadda Road.One Momin, son of Sher Ahmad of...
JAMRUD: One person was killed and his brother injured as a result of firing in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday expressed concern over illegal actions, imposition...
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday urged the prime minister to take...