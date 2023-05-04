Special teams set up against street crimes

PESHAWAR: Special teams have been constituted at the divisional level in the provincial capital to go after the gangs involved in street crime and improve law and order.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroon Rashid told reporters that an aggressive strategy had been adopted against the street criminals in the provincial capital and special teams constituted in all the six divisions of Peshawar.

He added that the teams have identified the trouble points where patrolling will be increased and the areas will be monitored.The official added that the police, during the last couple of months, have busted over 50 gangs and arrested over 660 members involved in different kinds of street crimes.

The SSP operations said that the record of all those criminals released from jails has been collected and their activities are being monitored as they are involved in many incidents.There were complaints of a record increase in street crimes during the last many months. Apart from others, the unprecedented inflation, joblessness and increase in ice addiction were some of the factors behind the increase in street crime. The flaws in the criminal justice system also helped the accused in many cases.

Haroon Rashid said the situation has improved in the provincial capital after recent steps taken by the police. He added that all the police stations and officers have been given instructions to go after the gangs in their areas to provide protection to the common man.