72nd anniversary of Pakistan, China diplomatic ties marked

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China was higher than the Himalayas, sweeter than honey and deeper than the oceans.

“These are not just words. In fact, they are the feelings and emotions of every Pakistani. The mutual relationship between the two countries is based on seven decades and this has brought the people of the two countries closer to each other and the bond of friendship has become stronger,” he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony in connection with the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China at China Window, a Chinese cultural and information centre in Peshawar.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the ceremony. The chief secretary cut the cake to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendships. He said China had supported Pakistan in difficult times and had never abandoned it.

“Although we are facing a difficult economic situation, the economic plan that China has launched the CPEC will definitely start a new era of economic development in Pakistan. This plan will stabilize the economy of Pakistan,” he added.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said the government was making every possible effort to speed up the work on CPEC so that its fruits could reach the people as soon as possible. “Not only foreign but also Pakistani investors from all over the world will be interested to invest in KP and set up factories here which will lead to exports and increase in economic activities in the province along with providing employment to people,” he added.

The chief secretary said that Pakistan and China had been having diplomatic relations for 72 years. In all this time, the friendship between the governments and especially the people of the two countries have been a source of pride, he said, adding that such events would be held all over the country.

On behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, he congratulated the people of China on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of friendship and expressed hope that the people of Pakistan and China would continue to share in each other’s happiness in the future.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry visited various galleries of the Chinese Cultural Centre at the China Window and signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guests’ book.