KMU launches design thinking training for MBBS students

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University Institute of Medical Sciences (KMU-IMS), Kohat, organised Pakistan’s first design thinking training for MBBS students on Wednesday.

A press release said the programme aimed at introducing students to design thinking as an approach to problem-solving through effective innovation in healthcare. Prof Dr Musarrat Jabeen, Principal KIMS Kohat, inaugurated the training and encouraged the students to make the most of it.

The lead trainer for the programme was Fazli Subhan, who is the head of BIC at Malakand University and an expert in design thinking.The release said that the design thinking approach to support healthcare innovation had been rapidly adopted in the western world. In this regard, the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine has included design thinking in its curriculum since 2014.

The school’s design thinking and clinical empathy course is included under the title of how to use design thinking to improve patient care. Another example is the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, which has incorporated design thinking into its curriculum since 2015. The school’s design thinking and communication course teaches medical students how to improve patient communication.