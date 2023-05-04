Road projects in Chitral: Residents threaten protest if work not resumed

CHITRAL: The local political and social figures, civil society members and elders have asked the government to resume construction work on the roads in Chitral or else they would launch a protest movement.

Speaking at a press conference, Chitral Development Movement (CDM) chairman Waqar Ahmad advocate along with senior lawyer Abdul Wali Khan, Sajidullah advocate, Liaqat Ali and others said that the contractors had moved the machinery from sites and left construction work incomplete on Chitral-Shandur road, Garam Chashma and Kalash valley roads.

They said that the government decision had disappointed the people of Chitral as they were facing great hardships due to poor communication and road infrastructure in the district.

The CDM leaders said that the government must bring the contractors back along with machinery to resume construction work within fortnight or else the residents would come to streets to launch agitation.

“The work on the three road projects was stopped and heavy machinery was moved from the sites,” Waqar Ahmad said, adding that this move on part of the contractors had created resentment among the people of Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Wali asked the relevant officials to look into the matter as to why the contractors halted work and left the construction incomplete. He said that the road projects were very crucial for the people of Chitral to facilitate their movement and develop the area.

He said the Chitral-Booni road had also been turned into ruins after it was dug up while the contractors fled from the site along with the machinery.The elders said that the National Highway Authority should start construction work on an emergency basis on three sites, including Danin, Barenis and Mastuj, as well as bridges to save them from erosion in expected torrential rains and subsequent flooding in the upcoming monsoon.

The project, they said, was scheduled to be completed in 36 months while the revised project envisaged construction of 153-km-long two-lane single carriageway starting from Chitral city and passing through the towns of Booni and Mastuj and ending near Shandur.

They said that the people from both Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral would stage protests if the NHA did not bring back the contractors and machinery and resume work on the Chitral-Shandur road forthwith.