HEC hosts declamation contest on golden jubilee of constitution

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised the national round of Inter-University Bilingual Declamation Competition 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar was the chief guest of the final round while Member National Assembly Mehnaz Akber Aziz was the guest of honour. HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, executive director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, adviser HEC Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Vice Chancellors, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the event.

The students from different universities across the country selected after a rigorous evaluation process through competitions held at regional level delivered their speeches before veteran judges on the themes, ‘My Constitution - Guarantee of My Freedoms’ in English, and ‘Mera Aien – Meri Azadiyon ki Zamanat’ in Urdu. In the English contest, Uzair Javed from Mohi-ud-Din Islamic Medical College won the first position, whereas Reemal Imtiaz from Comsats (Wah campus) secured the second position and Maryam Zahid from University of Karachi the third position.

Syed Waqar Haider Zaidi from Greenwich University secured the first position, followed by Fakiha Asif from Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta and Syed Kamal Ahmed from University of Punjab Lahore who respectively secured second and third positions in the Urdu competition.

The objective of the declamation competition was to encourage youth across the country to engage with the Constitution and reflect on its importance. The theme of the Declamation Competition is ‘My Constitution-Guarantee of My Freedoms’ in English language and ‘Mera Aien – Meri Azadiyon ki Zamanat’ in the Urdu language.

The winners of the competition would be invited to make speeches at a Parliamentary Convention in Islamabad. Cash prizes for the top three finalists will also be awarded by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

In his keynote address, Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasised the role of political leaders and teachers in nation building. He highlighted that the Constitution is a sacred document that laid down the foundation for a democratic society of Pakistan. ‘Since its independence, Pakistani nation has passed through multiple ups and downs, however it is the Constitution that kept the nation united and provided it with guidance necessary to combat challenges,’ he underlined. Reading out its preamble, the minister said the Constitution guarantees the rights of every citizen irrespective of their religious, social and cultural backgrounds as well as reveals their obligations.

The minister termed the youth as the future of Pakistan and advised them to be aware of their rights and duties to take up the future challenges. Mehnaz Akber Aziz appreciated HEC for organising the competition. She said that the greatest way to observe the golden jubilee of the constitution was to involve the youth in the celebrations. She apprised the audience that the Government has established seven chairs in seven regions of the country for research on the Constitution of Pakistan, wherein students across the country would be involved by utilising their critical thinking abilities. She advised the students to be aware of the misuse of social media and the exploitation of youth for political gains.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed congratulated the winners. He affirmed Pakistan was founded in Ramazan and it will keep on prospering. He underlined that the nation has to be cautious of the mistakes made in the past. Referring to Articles 25A and 5 of the Constitution, she explained the right of all citizens to free education and emphasised forging loyalty to the state.