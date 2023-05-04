Govt starts working on contingency plan for monsoon

Islamabad:The federal government has started working on a contingency plan to avoid risk of floods through preparedness, timely early warning system and well-orchestrated response in emergency situations.

The plan will revolve around resource mapping, placement of earth moving machinery, provision of timely information, updation of data­base, innovative use of modern technology and awareness campaigns across the country. The resource mapping will be done in all regions and its timely information will be provided to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The earth moving machinery will be placed in vulnerable mountainous districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa. The special conferences will also be organized on occurrence of any extreme events that will assist timely decision-making process.

Pakistan experiences monsoon from Mid-June to Mid-September every year with variable intensity of rainfall. Floods (flash, riverine and urban floods) have been the most recurring phenomenon along with other hazards like cloudburst, landslides and Glacial Lakes Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

According to the information provided by the relevant officials, the government would take number of protective measures based on the data compiled after devastating floods in 2022 including identification of low-lying areas prone to inundation in congested areas of metropolis; preparation of hazard maps of major cities against urban flooding based on recorded history; capacity building of municipal corporations; and widening, dredging and de-silting of water­/sewerage drains.

It will also take measures to remove encroachments along the flood plains and sewerage drains; provide backup electricity arrangements in the form of generators for sewage disposal­/pumping stations; establish committee for planning and implementation of contingency plan at municipal level especially in cities like Karachi, Lahore and Rawal­pindi; and identify evacuation sites and relief camps in the country.