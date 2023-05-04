‘Keep liaison with public to fight effectively against criminals’

Islamabad: SSP (Investigation) Dr. Muhammad Iqbal chaired a meeting and reviewed the performance of the Investigation units. He directed the officers to further improve their performance and expedite the disposal of cases, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has asked the Zonal Police Officers and other relevant police officers to keep liaison with the public to effectively fight against the gangsters active in the Federal Capital.

The SSP (Investigations) chaired a meeting with the officers of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSOIU), SDPOs and SHOs of Saddar Zone and reviewed the performance of all the units and issued instructions to the officers to further improve the performances. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP (Investigation) warned the officers that no laxity towards the safety and security of citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials showing negligence towards their official duty. He further directed all officers to arrest offenders involved in heinous crimes, especially those involved in murder cases, and increase the ratio of challan of cases and recoveries.

The SSP (Investigation) asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the concerned officials to submit challans of pending cases and a report in this regard to his office. He asked the officers to develop a comprehensive strategy for crime prevention and drug elimination. SSP (Investigation) further directed the officials to utilise every possible resource to protect the life and property of citizens and pursue the cases on merit and transparency. He stressed that no negligence should be tolerated in the line of duty.