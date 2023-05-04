Prof Dr Ahmed appointed Pro VC GCU for three years

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman approved various appointments in public sector universities, including the appointment of Pro Vice Chancellor in Govt College University Lahore. According to the details, the governor appointed Prof Dr Ahmed Adnan as Pro Vice Chancellor of GCU Lahore for three years.

Moreover, he assigned additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Layyah University to Prof Hokoomat Ali for a period of three months. He also approved for posting of Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Gujrat University for three years. Governor nominated the well-known social personality, businessman Kashif Minhas and Prof Dr Saeeda Bano, an educationist, as members of the syndicate of Jhang University for a period of three years. He also approved the appointment of Prof Dr Akhtar Ali as Dean of Online and Distance Faculty Islamia University Bahawalpur for three years.

Furthermore, the governor approved the appointment of Dr Ahmad Islam as the Controller of Examinations of the University of Health Sciences. He assigned the additional charge of Registrar, Treasurer, and Controller of Examinations of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Dera Ghazi Khan to M Arif Khan, Dr Saadullah and Engineer Safdar Hussain respectively for three months or till regular appointment to these posts.

The governor also nominated former Chief Secretary Punjab Javed Aslam as Chairperson and University of Home Economics, Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr Kanwal Amin as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Library Foundation and also nominated four official and eight non-official members for the Board of Governors.