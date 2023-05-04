Retailers protest hike in tax on cigarettes

LAHORE:All-Pakistan Union of Pan Cigarette Beverage Retailers staged a protest outside the Lahore Press Club here Wednesday in which a large number of pan-cigarette vendors participated.

The protesters carried placards and raised slogans, demanding the government revise the tax rate on legal cigarettes, which has led to increased demand for illegal cigarettes. The protest was led by Haji Mubeen Yusuf Butt, President of the All-Pakistan Union of Pan Cigarette Beverage Retailers.

Addressing the protesters, Mubeen Butt stated that the federal government had increased the federal excise duty on cigarettes by 250 percent, by which a tax of Rs400 was imposed on a packet of Rs80. Due to which the sale of legal cigarettes has reduced by 50 percent. Consumers who are already suffering from inflation are demanding cheap cigarettes, mostly illegal. Selling illegal cigarettes will put shopkeepers in legal trouble, and limiting themselves to selling legal cigarettes will affect their livelihoods.