9,000 ticketed for driving without licences

LAHORE:City traffic police Wednesday issued fine tickets to 9,000 vehicles plying on city roads without licences. More than 37,000 citizens with learner's permits and more than 7,000 citizens driving on expired licences were warned. Action was taken against 541 drivers for driving public service vehicles and 190 drivers for driving heavy vehicles, including trailers on LTV licence.
The University of Health Sciences announced the result of the second professional BSc Medical Imaging Technology ...
LAHORE:A 20-year-old girl was shot dead by her brother in the name of honour in the Baghbanpura police area on...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman approved various appointments in public sector universities, including the...
LAHORE:All-Pakistan Union of Pan Cigarette Beverage Retailers staged a protest outside the Lahore Press Club here...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Department has promoted 29 nurses to Grade 17 and in this regard a formal notification has also...
LAHORE:Under the directions of Excise and Taxation Director General, Punjab, Muhammad Ali, a crackdown on token tax...