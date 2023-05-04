 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Lahore

9,000 ticketed for driving without licences

By Our Correspondent
May 04, 2023

LAHORE:City traffic police Wednesday issued fine tickets to 9,000 vehicles plying on city roads without licences. More than 37,000 citizens with learner's permits and more than 7,000 citizens driving on expired licences were warned. Action was taken against 541 drivers for driving public service vehicles and 190 drivers for driving heavy vehicles, including trailers on LTV licence.