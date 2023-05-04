Defaulting bus shifted to police station

LAHORE:Under the directions of Excise and Taxation Director General, Punjab, Muhammad Ali, a crackdown on token tax defaulting vehicles is ongoing.

According to a spokesman for the Excise Department on Wednesday, driver and staff of a defaulting passenger bus escaped leaving the bus on a road. The bus was liable for token tax of Rs76,000. Later, the bus was shifted to the nearby police station by Excise Inspector Farooq who himself drove the bus to the police station.

The DG directed the excise staff across the province to work dutifully and diligently like Inspector Farooq. He directed that the recovery of property tax and highway tax should also be accelerated and the achievement of the given annual target should be ensured.