Committee formed to tackle climate change, secy told

LAHORE:Environment Protection Department (EPD) Secretary on Wednesday said that all relevant departments need to make a comprehensive plan by mutual consultation to ensure the lives and health of citizens.

In this regard, role of Primary and Secondary Health department was very important, while PDMA representatives will also have to join the team. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in connection with Heat Wave Management Committee here on Wednesday.

Director Law LDA briefed the chair that under the direction of Lahore High Court, a committee was formed to tackle heat wave and climate change. Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan directed all representatives to take a look at emergency basis to avoid the hazardous health effects of heat.

He directed that representatives of Forest and PHA would present five-year and 10-year plan in next meeting while the LDA was bound to ensure roof top and trees in front of every house. He also directed that Transport has to improve the system, industry department should ensure environment-friendly policy and nominate a chief heat officer in every department. He directed to make a comprehensive plan before the next meeting, which was scheduled after 10 days.