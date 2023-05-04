Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with trace rain was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at scattered places in western/southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached 40°C, while in Lahore, it was 30.3°C and minimum was 18.8°C.
