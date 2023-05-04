Pension blocked for not submitting details

LAHORE:Banks have blocked pension of more than 17,000 retired railway employees for non-submission of pension details.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, banks have taken steps to stop the pension of only those pensioners who have not yet submitted their life certificate, marriage certificate and biometric verification. According to the rules and regulations of State Bank of Pakistan, pensioners are required to submit their data to the banks twice a year in March and September. The spokesperson said in a press release, railway pensioners should submit their details in banks so that their pension could be restored.