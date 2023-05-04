Senate committee informed...: Around 30m litres of Iranian oil entering Pakistan illegally daily

ISLAMABAD: Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday that around 20-30 million litres of Iranian oil were being smuggled into Pakistan every day.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House, who directed the FBR chairman to look into the matter.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha told the meeting that the government had devised a multi-pronged strategy to curb smuggling. The premier, she said, was looking into the crucial issue and the menace would be checked at all levels.

The Senate panel also took up the issue of maltreatment of Pashtun businessmen at the hands of Customs officials. Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, the mover, said that several raids had been conducted at the places of Pashtun traders, who were running their businesses in Sindh. He added that there must be a clear distinction between legal and illegal goods because the goods cleared by Chaman, Quetta and Taftan authorities were especially being targeted in Sindh. The FBR chairman, however, said that raids were not conducted on the basis of ethnicity, but as part of the government anti-smuggling drive.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek questioned how smuggled items were reaching the local markets and why action was not being taken against smugglers instead of the local businesspeople. He said, in fact, smugglers were damaging the economy and financial system of the country.

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad informed the participants that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted the committee to curb the menace of smuggling, and consequently, the committee incorporated sugar, wheat and urea in the essential items’ list to control their smuggling. He directed the FBR to hold meetings with local businesspeople so that their issues could be resolved.