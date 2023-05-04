‘Capital Talk’ : Coronation of King Charles a historic moment for UK, says British HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dalgleish has said that coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be a historical moment for the UK as the King will be acknowledged as the head of the country.

Talking to Hamid Mir in a Geo News programme Capital Talk, the British high commissioner said the tradition of coronation ceremony is 900 years old and this time the ceremony is being held after 70 years as the late Queen Elizabeth held the throne for 70 years.

This is going to be a historical moment as King Charles would present himself for the service of the country as well as the Commonwealth, said Dalgleish, adding it is also a religious gathering which is held in the church and presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

He asserted that around 200 representatives from across the globe, particularly the heads of the Commonwealth countries, would attend the ceremony. The British high commissioner said the year 2023 is dedicated to youth-led action for sustainable and inclusive development in the Commonwealth member countries. Commonwealth is a platform where youth are encouraged to get together, talk, learn from each other and form bonds, he added. Dalgleish said a large proportion of Pakistan’s population consists of young people and being a member of the Commonwealth, Pakistani youth have a great opportunity to take part in different projects. He explained that it was very easy to participate in the Commonwealth programmes as the organization’s website commonwealth.org provides detailed information of projects related to sports, trade, entrepreneurship, culture and social contacts. The British high commissioner said that Pakistan Cricket Team would receive a warm welcome on its tour to England, adding the people in the UK also admire the game of cricket like their Pakistani counterparts. He said that he would be delighted to see Pakistan Cricket Team’s tour to England.

He said that the British High Commission in Pakistan would arrange a function on Saturday, the day of King Charles’s coronation. On Sunday, “We will start a big social activity through the platform of the Commonwealth. Our HC and volunteers will plant 56 trees, dedicating each tree to a member country,” said Dalgleish. “I was guided well how to cook a Pakistani dish Lentil Curry and after going back home, I will cook it for my wife,” said the British high commissioner.