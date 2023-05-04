5.7 intensity quake shakes cities

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck Islamabad, Peshawar and several other cities in Pakistan on Wednesday. The tremor shocks were felt in Peshawar, Swat district, North Waziristan, Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Hindukush region.

The epicenter of the quake was traced in the Hindukush in Afghanistan and recorded at a depth of 187 kms. The shocks were felt across the region and people gathered in open areas for protection. The relevant authorities issued an alert to remain cautious as aftershocks may occur in the coming hours.