5.7 intensity quake shakes cities

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck Islamabad, Peshawar and several other cities in Pakistan on Wednesday. The tremor shocks were felt in Peshawar, Swat district, North Waziristan, Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Hindukush region.
The epicenter of the quake was traced in the Hindukush in Afghanistan and recorded at a depth of 187 kms. The shocks were felt across the region and people gathered in open areas for protection. The relevant authorities issued an alert to remain cautious as aftershocks may occur in the coming hours.
ISLAMABAD: The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released the Future of Jobs Report 2023, a comprehensive analysis of...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday that around 20-30...
KARACHI: Pakistan gave their preparations for this year’s ICC World Cup a shot in the arm when they trounced New...
ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dalgleish has said that coronation ceremony of King Charles...
LAHORE: In a dramatic incident, Sohail Asghar, a suspect in corruption investigations against former Punjab chief...
ISLAMABAD: As the year 2023 unfolds with the world entering a new disorder filled with crises on multiple fronts, the...