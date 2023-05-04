PAC seeks record of 190m pounds from UK’s NCA

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan chairing a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on April 12. — Twitter@NOORALAMKHAN

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday sought the record of 190 million pounds (Rs67.65 billion) from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and also decided to summon the National Accountability Bureau chairman next week. During the PAC meeting, Chairman Noor Alam expressed his dissatisfaction over the NAB’s performance and remarked that false cases were made in the past and now the genuine cases were not being investigated. Meanwhile, examining the audit report of the Ministry of Industries and Production for the financial year 2020-21, the PAC directed an audit of the price of urea fertilizer companies and told the Auditor General of Pakistan office to complete the audit with the support of NAB and Federal Investigation Agency.

The Ministry of Industries and Production secretary told the committee that gas prices would be revised for the fertilizer sector. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who was a special invitee to the meeting, called for investigating as to what price the dealers were getting fertilizer and at what rate the farmer was purchasing it.

During the meeting, the free flour scheme of the government was also taken up and Noor Alam directed the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan for auditing the scheme.

The matter related to car manufacturing companies also came under discussion and the PAC expressed its strong annoyance over the chief executives of car manufacturing companies for not attending the committee meeting. The PAC chairman warned that they should not force the NA panel to take further action against them.