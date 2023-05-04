Ronaldo becomes world’s highest-paid athlete after Al Nassr move: Forbes

MUSCAT: Following his move to Saudi Arabian football giants Al Nassr in January 2023, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has become the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time since 2017, according to a Forbes list issued on Wednesday. Forbes reported the 38-year-old forward earned US$136 million or PKR 38.595 billion over the past 12 months. His contract with Al Nassr is reportedly worth more than US$221 million or PKR 62.722 billion per year. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is second on Forbes’ list having earned US$130 million or PKR 36.892 billion. Forbes’ top-10 also features basketball star LeBron James and boxer Canelo Alvarez, while 20-time tennis Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is the only retired athlete on the list in ninth place.

Dustin Johnson (sixth) and Phil Mickelson (seventh) are the first golfers to make the top-10 since Tiger Woods in 2020. Forbes’ figures include both on-field earnings -- including salaries, prize money and bonuses -- and off-field earnings -- sponsorship deals, appearance fees and memorabilia and licensing income. In all, the world’s 10 highest-paid athletes collected an estimated US$1.11 billion PKR 312.157 billion before taxes and agents’ fees over the last 12 months, up 12pc from last year’s US$990 million of PKR Rs 280.941 billion and 5pc from the record of US$1.06 billion or PKR Rs 454.061 billion set in 2018.