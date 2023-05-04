SBP governor urges cooperation among S Asian nations in face of challenges

KARACHI: The governor of Pakistan’s central bank has said the South Asian region is currently facing a multitude of challenges and SAARCFINANCE forum offers a valuable opportunity to exchange insights on pertinent macroeconomic policies and reinforce regional collaboration amidst an arduous environment.

Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, said the region is dealing with a number of issues, including a very high inflation rate, weak economic growth, strain on the fiscal and external balances, climatic changes and an increase in the prevalence of poverty.

“In this situation, the SAARCFINANCE forum provides an opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences on relevant macroeconomic policies and the need to fortify regional cooperation in the face of a challenging environment,” Ahmad said at the 43rd SAARCFINANCE Governors’ Group Meeting held in Islamabad. Ahmad welcomed the governors of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation central banks and other delegates to regional meeting. He specifically extended his gratitude to Maha Prasad Adhikari, governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka, and delegates from other central banks of the region for their presence in person. The central banks’ governors took stock of the macroeconomic situation in the region, progress on different initiatives under the SAARCFINANCE forum, including database, financial inclusion, collaborative studies and capacity building. Alongside the governors meeting, a session was arranged on SAARCFINANCE collaborative research studies completed during the year. In the session, SBP presented a study on the use of unconventional policy instruments by South Asian central banks, and another study was presented by Nepal Rastra Bank on the prospects of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the SAARC region. On the sidelines, the SBP also organized the flagship, Zahid Husain Memorial Lecture, where Dr Asim Ejaz Khwaja, Harvard Kennedy School, delivered a lecture on Democratizing Lending: The Challenges and Opportunities for Financial Inclusion in Emerging Economies. The SBP also hosted the SAARCFINANCE Governors Symposium on the theme of “Climate Change and Green Financing: Initiatives & Outlook in South Asia” to showcase its dedication to promoting a sustainable financial system.