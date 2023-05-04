Nepra hints at hike in May power bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday, after hearing the petitions of sate-run distribution companies (Discos) and K-Electric, hinted at allowing the Discos to charge an additional 0.34/unit from consumers and K-Electric is to collect Rs3.7/unit from its clients in May 2023 power bills.

Nepra held back-to-back public hearings on the petitions of both Discos and K-Electric on account of fuel charges adjustments (FCAs) for March 2023. Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi chaired the proceedings, while the authority’s members, including Rafique Ahmad Shaikh (member technical) Sindh, Mathar Niaz Rana (member tariff and finance) Balochistan, Amina Ahmed (member law) Punjab, and Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan from KP, were also present.

The proposed calculations for these companies were made after hearing the parties and calculating their electricity sale-purchase data for the month of March 2023. The regulator will issue its final decision in a few days to incorporate these decisions in the consumer billings for May 2023.K-Electric, the power supplier for Karachi and some parts of Balochistan, also came under criticism for burdening consumers by operating its least efficient power plants, with some operating at under 30 percent efficiencies, driving up the cost of generation that is ultimately being charged from consumers. Participants from Karachi raised major concerns during the public hearing held by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra). Industrialists reported that the high cost of power and unannounced loadshedding has led to the closure of various industries. These least-efficient power generation plants operate even below the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (Neeca) standards, and the participants questioned why Nepra had allowed them to continue at the expense of consumers.

During the proceedings, Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi responded by saying that without these plants, loadshedding would be unavoidable, but consumers should not bear the burden.

It may be noted that Discos had asked for permission to charge an additional Rs1.17/unit and K-Electric for Rs4.49/unit from power consumers. If Nepra finalises the proposed calculations, it will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and agriculture consumers of all the XWDISCOs. It will burden the Discos’ consumers with an additional Rs2.9 billion.

For Karachi-based utility, this adjustment would be applicable to all the consumer categories except EVCS and lifeline consumers. The increase for K-Electric will put an additional burden of Rs5.47 billion on electricity consumers in Karachi.