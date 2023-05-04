ANP’s APC calls for countrywide polls after completion of NA’s term

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday called for ensuring parliament’s supremacy at all costs and demanded countrywide elections on the same day after the completion of the National Assembly’s tenure.

According to a statement issued after the APC, the current political, judicial, and economic crises have created an uncertain situation. If politics is terminated, constitutional and parliamentary supremacy will be at risk. Therefore, parliament’s supremacy must be ensured in all circumstances.

The APC was attended by representatives of all the political parties except PTI. PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also present at the conference.

The statement stated that the place of political decisions is the parliament, and if political decisions are taken in courts, a judicial crisis will arise. “The job of the judiciary is to interpret the Constitution, and legislation and constitution-making are the prerogatives of the parliament,” it said. According to the statement, whenever elections are held, they should be held on the same day, and all political parties should determine the date of elections through mutual consultations, making a fair and transparent nationwide census possible.

“In the past, due to the wrong decisions and policies of the establishment and rulers, terrorism started. A National Action Plan was formulated regarding terrorism, but it was not implemented. Those responsible for this should be held accountable,” the statement added.

According to the APC, the refusal to form a full court and the rewriting of the Constitution while interpreting Article 63 were the main reasons for the current crisis. The APC called for judicial reforms to ensure the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.