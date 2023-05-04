 
Thursday May 04, 2023
After govt assurance to help community: SC disposes of suo motu notice of Hazaras’ killings

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, disposed of a suo motu case

By Our Correspondent
May 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday abolished the condition of attestation of forms of Hazara community by the members of national or provincial assemblies as well as chairmen union councils for acquiring passports and computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, disposed of a suo motu case on targeted killings of the Hazara community members after the federal government promised to resolve the issues of the community.