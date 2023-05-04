After govt assurance to help community: SC disposes of suo motu notice of Hazaras’ killings

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday abolished the condition of attestation of forms of Hazara community by the members of national or provincial assemblies as well as chairmen union councils for acquiring passports and computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, disposed of a suo motu case on targeted killings of the Hazara community members after the federal government promised to resolve the issues of the community.