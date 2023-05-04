Wild poliovirus detected in Peshawar, Hangu sewage

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in two environmental samples collected from districts Peshawar and Hangu in April 2023.

Both the viruses found in environmental samples of Peshawar and Hangu are classified as YB3A cluster and 99.4 percent genetically linked to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar environmental sample (date of collection 24-Jan-23).

Sharing the details, an official of the NIH Islamabad said in Peshawar, the environmental (sewage) sample was collected on 10th April 2023 from the ‘Naray Khuwar environmental sample collection site’. “This is the first positive environmental sample from district Peshawar this year. A previous positive sample from the district was detected in November 2022 (from the same site).

The last Wild Poliovirus case from the district was reported in July 2020”, he said adding that the last Polio vaccination campaign in the district was conducted on 14 – 20 April, while the next polio campaign in the district will be conducted from 15 – 21 May.

As far as WPV1 found in Hangu is concerned, he said the environmental (sewage) sample was collected on 10th April 2023 from the ‘Civil Hospital, Jani Chowk composite environmental sample collection sites’. “This is one of the adjoining districts of South KP block. This is the first positive environmental sample from district Hangu since the establishment of this site in September 2021. The last Wild Poliovirus case from the district was reported in July 2019. The last Polio vaccination campaign in the district was conducted on 14 – 18 April, while the next polio campaign in the district will be conducted from 15 – 19 May”, the official added.

Commenting on the detection of Wild Poliovirus 1 in KP, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were fighting the battle against polio and will continue to work together to eradicate it. “As the only two endemic countries, the risk of cross-border transmission is ever-present.

It is a cause of concern, but this prompt detection is most crucial to enable us to take the necessary steps to protect children from polio,” he said. Urging parents to ensure polio vaccination, the minister said, “the presence of poliovirus in our environment means our children are constantly at risk. To protect them from lifelong disability, it is critical for parents and caregivers to vaccinate their children in the upcoming May campaign and in every campaign.”

Dr Shahzad Baig, the coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication, said the virus is known to move with people and this detection is not unexpected. He added that the virus genetically linked to poliovirus in Nangarhar, Afghanistan was earlier detected in an environmental sample from Lahore in January as well, but the Programme worked tirelessly and successfully prevented its spread to any other district.

“We are working with NEOC Afghanistan and the provincial EOC to further strengthen cross-border coordination, plug any gaps and ensure quality vaccination at all border crossings. We are confident that we will prevent any further spread of this virus as well.”

Pakistan and Afghanistan will be conducting a synchronized vaccination campaign during May to increase children’s immunity.

The campaign in Pakistan will begin on May 15 in 78 districts, including Peshawar and Hangu and union councils bordering Afghanistan, to vaccinate 23.55 million children under five, while the campaign in Afghanistan will begin on May 14. Pakistan has reported one human case and five environmental samples positive for wild poliovirus so far in 2023.