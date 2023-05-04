Shehbaz urges caretaker: Punjab CM to personally monitor law and order

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to personally monitor the overall law and order situation in the province.

During a meeting here Wednesday, both the leaders also discussed other matters of mutual interest while Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction over the rich wheat crop. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab briefed the Prime Minister on the procurement of wheat by the government and said that practical steps should be taken to bring the benefits of the rich crop to the farmers.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of senior politician and head of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at Zahoor Elahi Road and graciously inquired after the well-being of Federal Minister Salik Hussain who was injured in the tragic incident at Chaudhry Shujaat’s residence. The Chief Secretary, IG Police, and CCPO Lahore were also present during the visit.

Mohsin Naqvi obtained details of the unfortunate incident from Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain and expressed regret over the incident. He stated, “I was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah and have just returned to Lahore this morning. As soon as I received the information, I am here to obtain details and have ordered an inquiry. The responsible persons will be identified during the investigation and strict action will be taken without discrimination.”

Naqvi emphasized that the law is equal for everyone and those responsible for hurling petrol bombs and stones at the police by Parvez Elahi’s workers will be held accountable. He added that no one is allowed to attack the police or take the law into their hands. Chaudhry Shujaat expressed his gratitude to Mohsin Naqvi for visiting his residence.