Siraj for fruitful PDM-PTI negotiations

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has called for the fruitful negotiations between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying it is prime responsibility of all the political stakeholders to evolve consensus on elections.

The general elections, he reiterated while addressing the party’s central leadership meeting here on Wednesday, was the solution to the prevailing political, economic and constitutional crises.

Sirajul Haq said the JI would remain in touch with the political parties for to get their agreement on the polls date, proposing post-Eid date for the national vote.

The meeting of JI’s central leadership which last for the best part of five hours, discussed overall political situation and party’s preparations for the elections.

The meeting appreciated and thanked the Saudi government efforts for the timely evacuations of Pakistani citizens from war-hit Sudan.

Siraj demanded of the government to address the concerns of the people of Karachi and other parts on census. He said those who did not fulfil their responsibility despite utilisation of billions of rupees on the entire exercise should be held accountable.