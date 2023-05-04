Girl shot dead for ‘honour’

LAHORE: A 20-year-old girl was shot dead by her brother in the name of honour in the Baghbanpura police area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as ‘F’, a resident of Ali Town, Baghbanpura. The accused identified as Nafasat had nursed a grudge against his sister who had eloped with her lover a year ago and contracted love marriage with him. On the day of the incident, the accused took the victim to his home and shot her to death in front of family members. The accused escaped from the scene. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Man DIES after falling from train: A 65-year-old man died after falling from a train near Langra Phatak, Kahna, on Wednesday.

The victim, yet to be identified, was standing at the door of a moving train when he suddenly fell down and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance.

Man found dead: A 65-year-old man was shot dead in the limits of Sabzazar police on Wednesday.

Some locals spotted the body near a park and informed the police. Circumstantial evidences implied that the victim was killed either by the robbers or the opponents. The body was shifted to the morgue.

hit to death: A 30-year-old transgender person was killed by a speeding car in the Naulakha police area on Wednesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into serious injuries to him. He was rushed to hospital, but he could not survive.

Man dies: A 40-year-old man expired in hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after he was found unconscious in the Tibbi City police area. Edhi Volunteers shifted the body, yet to be identified, to the morgue.