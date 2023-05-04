 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Naqvi visits Bibi Pak Daman shrine

By Our Correspondent
May 04, 2023

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman Wednesday where he offered his prayers. During his visit, the chief minister inspected the ongoing expansion and upgrade project and issued instructions to the relevant authorities for its prompt completion. The chief minister directed the Secretary C&W to ensure the project is completed before Muharram and to provide additional facilities to the visitors.