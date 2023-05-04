UHS declares BSc Hons result

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the second professional BSc (Hons) Medical Imaging Technology (Revised Scheme) annual examination 2022, on Wednesday. According to the notification, a total of 175 candidates from 11 affiliated institutions took the exam, out of which 118 passed and 56 failed. The success rate was 67.82 percent. The first two positions were secured by the female students.