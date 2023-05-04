New York becomes first US state to ban gas in new buildings

NEW YORK: New York has become the first US state to pass a law banning gas stoves and other fossil fuels in most new buildings, in a victory for environmental activists.
The legislation adopted by lawmakers in the Democratic-run state legislature late on Tuesday will require newly built homes to be all-electric in three years´ time. The move aims to tackle climate change by reducing New York´s dependence on natural gas.
“Changing the ways we make and use energy to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels will help ensure a healthier environment for us and our children,” said state assembly speaker Carl Heastie.
