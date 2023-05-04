Biden nominates four more judges

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden nominated another four federal judges on Wednesday, including two women of Asian descent who would be the first such US judges on their court or in their state.
The Senate, which Biden’s fellow Democrats narrowly control, must approve the candidates, who were nominated to posts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Washington, DC, according to a White House statement.
