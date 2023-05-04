 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Biden nominates four more judges

By AFP
May 04, 2023

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden nominated another four federal judges on Wednesday, including two women of Asian descent who would be the first such US judges on their court or in their state.

The Senate, which Biden’s fellow Democrats narrowly control, must approve the candidates, who were nominated to posts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Washington, DC, according to a White House statement.