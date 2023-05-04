Israel razes homes of alleged Palastinian attackers

HARES, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops carried out demolitions on Wednesday of the homes of two Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly attacks on Israelis in the occupied West Bank last year.

The army said the demolitions targeted the homes of Mohammed Souf, 18, accused of a “car-ramming and stabbing attack” which killed three Israelis last November, and Younis Hilan, accused of fatally stabbing an Israeli the previous month. Souf´s uncle, Mostafa, denounced the demolitions as “collective punishment”.