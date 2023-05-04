Brazil police raid Bolsonaro’s home, seize phone

BRASALIA: Police in Brazil searched ex-president Jair Bolsonaro´s home and seized his cell phone on Wednesday in an investigation into allegations of falsifying Covid-19 vaccination records, an allegation the far-right vaccine skeptic denied.
Bolsonaro, who faced widespread criticism as president for his unorthodox handling of the pandemic, denied faking a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for himself, accusing the authorities of trying to “fabricate” a case against him. “There was no falsification on my part. None,” he told journalists clustered in the garage of his home in Brasilia after the early-morning raid.
