Nine dead, seven injured in Belgrade school shooting

BELGRADE: Eight students and a security guard were killed during a school shooting in Belgrade on Wednesday, officials said, with police accusing the detained 13-year-old suspect of plotting the attack for a month and making a kill list.
The incident rocked the Balkan nation, with the president calling it “one of the most difficult days” in Serbia´s recent history . “Eight children and a security guard were killed, while six children and one schoolteacher were wounded,” the interior ministry said.
