Imam scores 90 as Pakistan post 287 in third ODI

KARACHI: Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a 107-ball 90 and skipper Babar Azam scored a stylish 54 as Pakistan pressed for a series-winning victory in the third One-day International against New Zealand by posting 287-6 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat on a slow wicket that offered a variable bounce, Pakistan rode on a 108-run partnership for the second wicket between Imam and Babar to put up a decent total against a New Zealand side which is facing a must-win situation after losing the first two games of the five-match series in Rawalpindi last week.

The Karachi wicket wasn't the sort of the featherbeds in Pindi and their openers struggled in the opening overs of the innings that began in front of near empty stands at the National Bank Stadium on a warm Wednesday afternoon.

There were high expectations from Fakhar who had hit back-to-back tons but the big-hitting opener fell for a 26-ball 19 that included four boundaries. Imam was joined by Babar and the two laid the foundation of a respectable total. Babar made 54 from 62 balls with three fours and a six before becoming one of Matt Henry's three victims. Imam hit seven fours and a six in his 90.

He was on course for a ton but was scalped by Adam Milne. Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 32 while Agha Salman made 31. Shadab Khan's 21-run cameo from 10 balls lifted Pakistan to 287. Henry finished with 3-54 while Milne took 2-56.

Earlier, both sides opted to ring the changes for the third game of the series. For New Zealand, Cole McConchie made his ODI debut, while Tom Blundell came in to bolster the top of the order. Milne also returned, while Chad Bowes, James Neesham and Rachin Ravindra were dropped. Pakistan also made three changes to their playing eleven. Shadab Khan returned after missing the second ODI, while Usama Mir was dropped.