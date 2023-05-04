PBBF to start trials for four-nation event from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has invited leading probables for trials to select the national team which will participate in the upcoming four-nation basketball championship scheduled to be held in Maldives later this year.
Talking to the media, PBBF Associate Secretary Dr Ouj E Zahoor said some leading performers nominated by the affiliated departments, provinces, and divisions of the PBBF will participate in the three-day trials which will start tomorrow (Friday) and continue till May 7 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.
The first phase of the trials (May 5-6) will see top divisional and provincial players showcasing their skills while in the second phase, departmental top players will appear in the trials on May 6&7.
PBBF Chief Selector Col (r) Shujaat Ali Rana and members including Muhammad Riaz Malik, DSP Malik Ijaz, and Maudood Jafri will observe the trials. PBBF Secretary Khalid Bashir will announce the training and coaching plan for the selected players at the end of the trials. The camp as well as team’s participation in the four-nation will also help prepare the team and players for the South Asian Games which are expected to be held in Pakistan next year.
