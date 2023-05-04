Confusion persists as education officer refuses to relinquish charge

The presence of Grade 20 officer Yar Muhammad Buledi in the school education department who has not relinquished his charge as DO East (secondary) despite his transfer order has created confusion and raised questions about how the department would work.

The Sindh education minister, the chief secretary and the education secretary seem toothless in front of him as he has refused to stop working as DO East (secondary).

School Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari has now said that Buledi’s posting was not made in his transfer order. As a result, Laghari said, the issue of the officer not relinquishing his charge arose, but now we are writing to the chief secretary with the request that he should be posted after the transfer.

Shahana Parveen, an officer of Grade 19, was appointed in Buledi’s place. Buledi was promoted to Grade 20 from Grade 19 and was ordered to report to a comprehensive school in Korangi. Presently, two female officers are working on both posts.

While talking to this correspondent, Shahana Parveen said a complaint was sent to Education Secretary Laghari and other authorities, but the needful was not done. Buledi was contacted multiple times by phone and WhatsApp calls and messages to get his comments, but he did not respond by the time this news was filed for publication.