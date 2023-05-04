Four SHOs suspended, 11 officials dismissed for patronising narcotics mafia

At least four station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended and 11 other police officers dismissed from service for patronising narcotics mafia. The move has taken place after orders were recently issued by Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to take strict action against officials found involved in sponsoring the narcotics mafia.

Officials said on Wednesday that a special raid team of the Sukkur district working under SSP Singhaar Malik conducted an internal enquiry and found many officials involved in the crime of patronising the drugs mafia.

Moreover, a report of the inquiry conducted against the officials says that it has come to notice through reliable and authentic sources that the officials mixed up with and were patronising and facilitating anti-social elements, i.e. narcotic dealers, drug peddlers, paan parag and gutka sellers, gambling dens, contraband items and collecting extortion and illegal gratification.

Since the charges were of serious in nature, a committee was constituted and it submitted its findings and recommended awarding punishment. In this regard, the IGP vide a letter conveyed a decision of the Sindh High Court taken during a hearing of a constitutional petition. The operative para No.30 (vii) of the decision says: “The IGP shall take strict action against SHOs and Incharges or any other officer of any rank who are indulging in criminal activities, lodging false and fictitious FIR on the stance of influential persons, involved in supporting drugs and gambling mafia. They shall be removed forthwith instead of suspension.”

The inquiry report says that being a member of a disciplined force, custodian of law and public and drawing a pay from the government exchequer, he is duty-bound to provide justice to the society by taking legal action against anti-social elements and dens, but on the contrary the officers were a nuisance for public for their personal interests and misused their official powers and positions.

“The undersigned has gone through the entire relevant file and observed that the officers adopted method to earn something by illegal means by supporting and facilitating anti-social elements. They had not earned good reputation, brought bad image to the whole Police Department Sukkur in the eyes of general public and do not deserve to be retained anymore in this disciplinary force being found black sheep”.

Officials said that on the orders of SSP Malik, the special raid team was taking action against social evils across the district, and all the four SHOs of the subdivision city involved in patronising social evils had been suspended and 11 officials dismissed from service. The suspended SHOs are the SHO A police station, SHO B police station, SHO C police station and SHO New Pind police station.

Moreover, the team conducted a successful operation in Nawan Goth, and during a raid on a house where gutka and mawa were being prepared, three suspects identified as Saeed, Faizan and Arsalan wer arrested.

In the last three days, 30 suspects involved in social evils have been arrested and case registered against them. If a complaint of social crime is received in any area, strict action will be taken against the SHO, whose minimum punishment is dismissal from service, said that SSP Sukkur.